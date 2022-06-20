Egypt’s City Edge Developments has appointed Council Masters to manage and operate its 2.5 billion-Egyptian-pound ($133 million) North Square mall in New Alamein City.

Mohammed Al Dahaan, CEO, City Edge Developments told Zawya Projects that the mall, spread over an area of 164,000 square metres (sqm), is the first entertainment hub in New Alamein City and will start partial operations by end-2022.

"North Square will also include a five-star hotel with 22 keys opening in 2022 while 46 keys would be opened by end-2023," he disclosed, adding that the projects Gross Leasable Area is ​​86,000 sqm.

Al-Dahaan added that City Edge will launch Latin district project in New Alamein City this year and will start delivery of New Alamein Towers next year.

City Edge is a joint venture between New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), under the housing ministry, and the Housing & Development Bank.

(1 US Dollar = 18.78 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Additional reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)