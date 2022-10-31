Egypt’s Afifi Investment Group is planning to invest 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($86 million) in acquiring hotels in the tourist hotspot of Sharm El-Sheikh, the company's chairman said.

Mahmoud Afifi told Zawya Projects that the group is planning to invest in 4 and 5-star hotels in Sharm El-Sheikh through its subsidiary Universal Tourism Investment.

"We will acquire 4 and 5-star hotels based on available opportunities," he said.

The company had recently acquired Uni Sharm Hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh and invested 400 million pounds ($17 million) to modernise the hotel and upgrade it to 4-star category and introduce commercial and retail elements.

(1 US Dollar = 23.15 Egyptian Pounds)

