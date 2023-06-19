Concord for Engineering and Contracting aims to achieve a business volume of 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($485 million) in Egypt by the end of 2023 by targeting construction and infrastructure projects in the country, Chairman Ahmed Al-Abed said.

The company recently signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Bin Wanis General Contracting, Maintenance and Property Management Company to form a joint venture contracting company, which will bid for infrastructure projects in the Middle East and Africa.

Ahmed Al-Abed said the JV, Concord Emirates Company, would be launched within four months, adding that the first project on their agenda is a railway project connecting the UAE to a neighbouring country.

Concord for Engineering and Contracting portfolio of infrastructure projects include stations for the first phase of the fourth metro line, a light electric train to the New Administrative Capital, tunnels for the Suez Canal, and land reclamation in the eastern region.

(1 US Dollar = 30.95 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

