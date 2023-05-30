Arab Finance: The Egyptian Federation for Construction and Building Contractors (EFCBC) has attracted projects worth EGP 2.150 billion for Egyptian contracting companies in several African countries, as stated in an emailed press release on May 29th.

This came during the eighth edition of Builders of Egypt Forum 2023, which was inaugurated on May 28th under the theme of ‘Egypt’s Competitiveness in Light of Global Volatility. How to spur Construction Exportation Overseas’.

Chairman of the EFCBC Hassan Abdel Aziz stated that partnerships between Egyptian and African contractors contributed to establishing coalitions among national contracting companies as well as boosting urban expansion.

