Dubai Municipality’s Projects Department is expected to award the design and lead consultancy contract for the Redevelopment of Dubai Municipality Museum at Deira Old Souq by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal for the design and lead consultancy contract was issued on 18 January 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 8 February 2024. The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded in early second quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The contract scope includes preliminary and final designs, and preparation of tender documents for the main construction contract. The project scope involves redevelopment of the Museum within the parameter of the existing museum with an area approximation of 140 square metres (first floor).

The overall project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.