DP World Egypt has signed an agreement with Elsewedy Industrial Development to build an advanced cold storage facility in Al Oula Industrial City, located in 6th of October, at an investment of $29 million (1.42 billion Egyptian pounds).

The 16,194-square-metre facility, sited within Elsewedy Industrial Development Park, will feature eight temperature-controlled chambers with a total capacity of 25,000 pallet positions for chilled and frozen goods, including fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, the company said in a statement.

Built to international standards, the project will deploy an energy-efficient ammonia refrigeration system and an integrated Warehouse Management System for real-time inventory visibility and connectivity with client platforms.

“This facility is a major step in strengthening Egypt’s cold chain capabilities and unlocking new opportunities for trade and industry,” said Mohammad Shihab, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Egypt. “By connecting seamlessly with our Sokhna Port, freight forwarding network, and the soon-to-be-completed Sokhna Logistics Park, we are delivering a fully integrated end-to-end logistics solution.”

Shihab added that the facility will help exporters reduce supply chain costs, open new growth markets while supporting economic expansion and job creation in the country.

(Writing by Eman Hamed & Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.