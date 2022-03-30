Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and Armani Hotels & Resorts have announced plans for a signature Armani Hotel to be built in the city of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, an area set to become a major cultural and lifestyle destination.

With resemblance to Armani Hotels & Resorts’ current hotels in Dubai and Milan, the property will be managed by Emaar Hospitality Group.

The 300-year-old site located just 15 minutes from Riyadh is the birthplace of the Kingdom and the capital of the First Saudi State. The area is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, the valley and lush palm groves of Wadi Hanifah, and will soon include the Diriyah development, an acclaimed pedestrian-centric project that preserves the rich history and culture of Saudi Arabia.

Upon completion, Diriyah will comprise 13 unique districts inclusive of museums, cultural institutions, fine dining, residences, hospitality offerings, office space, retail, and outdoor attractions. The development is a key driver of the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.

Giorgio Armani said: "This is a pioneering project that was borne from rediscovering Saudi Arabia’s roots: a dialogue between history and the present that I find very fascinating. Armani Hotel Diriyah allows me to interpret my idea of lifestyle and hospitality in a particularly subtle and embracing way.

“After celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, I am ready to take on this exciting new challenge. I am inspired by this initiative and delighted to be part of a project of such wide geographical and cultural scope.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority commented: “It is an honour to partner with Armani Hotels on this prestigious project. Their elegant and forward-thinking approach to modern hospitality will bring a new dynamic to Diriyah’s hospitality offering and bring with it an exciting guest experience to the Kingdom.

“As we develop what will become one of the world’s great gathering places, rich in culture, history and authenticity, we are proud to partner with brands such as Armani who demonstrate such a timeless approach to hospitality.”

The third Armani property globally, Armani Hotel Diriyah represents a new interpretation of Armani hospitality, conversing with the unique architecture and landscape of the destination

Armani Hotel Diriyah, developed by Diriyah in collaboration with Giorgio Armani and his in-house interior design team, is characterised by essential lines that enhance the precious materials utilised, and a subtle interplay of volumes, light and shadow — perfectly in line with the aesthetics and landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Overlooking Diriyah's ultra-luxury hospitality and retail quarter, it will include 70 luxuriously designed rooms, two restaurants and a high-end spa, with suites having their own spa and a swimming pool, offering a variety of wellness, hospitality and relaxation experiences.

The hotel is connected to approximately 18 exclusive self-contained ultra-luxury Armani Branded Residences–designed and furnished by Armani – with spacious interiors and outdoor pools, landscaped terraces and rooftops.

The Diriyah development is designed to become one of the Middle East’s most walkable, pedestrianised cities and, upon completion, will be a key culture and heritage site. It has been designed to honour the heritage of the area with traditional Najdi architectural design principles, including low-rise, compact and organic architecture, rooftop terraces, decorated doors, and large courtyards.

Each district within the development will be highly walkable with easy connections to the sights and attractions within the area, all of which will ensure that Armani Hotel Diriyah fits organically into this rich urban and cultural fabric. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).