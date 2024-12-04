Chinese companies will build 3,000 new schools in Iraq in 2025 within Phase 2 of a post-war scheme to construct thousands of educational facilities.

The scheme will be carried out by Chinese firms under a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed by Baghdad and Beijing 5 years ago.

Phase 1 included the construction of 1,000 schools, of which nearly 790 have been completed in Baghdad and other areas of Iraq.

“The rest will be finished before the end of 2024..…as for Phase 2, it comprises 3,000 schools to be built in 2025,” government spokesman Haidar Majid said.

In weekend comments carried by the official Iraqi News Agency, he said the schools would be built in areas not included in Phase 1.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.