French construction giant Bouygues Construction is set to hand over $525 million Mohammed VI International University Hospital in Rabat in October, Moroccan news portal Rue20 reported on Monday.

The university hospital is scheduled to officially open on 20 October, in just two years after the contract award, the report said.

Bouygues’ Moroccan subsidiary BYMARO was awarded the main contract in May 2024. Designed by AIA Architectes, the project spans 275,000 square metres (sqm) and includes four six-storey buildings and a 25-storey tower.

The healthcare facility includes 553 beds and 20 operating theatres while the teaching facility includes 15 lecture theatres, 72 teaching rooms and 217 rooms for practical work.

The project also features a 2 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) power system, which will cover more than 10 percent of the site’s overall needs.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

