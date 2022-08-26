UAE-based Azizi Developments has launched Riviera Rêve, the fourth – and most luxurious - phase of its premium French Mediterranean-inspired community in the heart of MBR City, Dubai.

On completion, Riviera Rêve will comprise 24 ultra-luxury buildings, representing the most exclusive and high-end phase of Riviera, with 5,061 homes featuring more than 2,600 studio apartments,as well as 1,579 one- and 876 two-bedroom units.

Azizi pointed out that the most exquisite of these will be the exclusive duplex penthouses.

The buildings come with fully equipped gyms, two swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and children’s play areas, among other amenities, and will be surrounded by vast open green spaces and situated on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, which will cover an area of over 130,026 sq m that will stretch across the entirety of the community, stated the developer.

With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated, and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off, it added.

On the landmark launch, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Riviera Rêvetruly distinguishes itself through its opulence. While all of Riviera is upscale, Rêve will take Riviera’s extravagance and prestige to new heights. Conceptualised to redefine and lead the luxury property segment, this newest phase of Riviera is our response to local and international investors’ growing demand for the most high-end of living spaces."

"Next to views for the most privileged in the form of stunning skyline and crystal lagoon vistas, renderings and information released also showbreath-taking, uniquely designed façades and a 5-star service ambiance, comprising lavish entrances with cascading waterfalls, elegant ceiling coves with indirect lighting, Calacatta Sponda marble flooring, sleek big slab porcelain walls, modern over-counter wash basins, StatuarioLincoln marble mosaic tile pieces, frameless floor-to-ceiling windows, indirect mood lighting, the most premium of appliances, panoramic lifts, full smart home automation systems, valet and carwash services, and a wide array of other fascinating features and carefully curated materials," he explained.

"With the first three phases selling out rapidly and our first handovers in Phase 1 already having taken place, and in light of the pronounced influx of high- and ultra-high-net-worth individual to Dubai, the launch of Riviera Rêve is very fitting, with units in this most prestigious phase now being highly sought-after," he added.

The launch follows this week’s first handovers of Riviera’s Phase 1, for buildings 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, which comprise a total of 1,164 units.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).