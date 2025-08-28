Trans-Saharan Highway, one of Africa’s largest regional infrastructure projects, has achieved 90 percent completion rate, with the entire 2,400-km section crossing Algerian territory fully built, state news agency APS reported.

Stretching nearly 10,000 km from Algiers to Lagos, the highway crosses six countries—Algeria, Tunisia, Mali, Niger, Chad and Nigeria, providing logistics and export outlets for the landlocked Sahel states.

The project is overseen by the Joint Committee for the Trans-Saharan Highway, headquartered in Algiers, and backed by partners including the African Union, African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank, APS said.

Algeria has also advanced complementary projects such as the Tindouf-Zouerate road (840 km), which will connect the highway to Mauritania, creating an additional gateway to West Africa, the news agency added.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

