AD Ports officials presented their plans for the proposed New Mole Port in the Republic of Congo to President of Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The plans were presented during a meeting between the Congolese president and AD Ports Group Managing Director and CEO, Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi in capital Congo-Brazzaville, according to a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The statement said the visit by AD Ports follows the signing of a Head of Terms (HoT) agreement with Congo’s Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership in Abu Dhabi in March for a new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire.

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, and management of the New Mole Port, which will handle containers, general cargo, break-bulk and other types of cargo.

Additionally, the group will provide the new facility with digital services and technology solutions to enhance its efficiency, including design, implementation, and operation of a single window, software development, digital architecture, business analytics, digital operations support and digital transformation.

The HoT agreement is valid for one year from the date of signing and could lead to a concession agreement subject to technical, legal, commercial and environmental due diligence.

(Reporting by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)