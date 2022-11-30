ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2022 (WAM) – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced construction is 25 per cent complete for the immersive, multi-sensory attraction teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, located in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

A partnership with teamLab, the globally acclaimed, interdisciplinary Tokyo-based art collective, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and is set to be an immersive, inspirational space at the intersection of art and technology, igniting curiosity, imagination, and creativity in all who visit. The latest offering of Saadiyat Cultural District, the 17,000sqm (GFA) teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi building is being created with unparalleled installations that will be unique to Abu Dhabi, created through an extensive experimentation process.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delivering on our vision to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi and inspire future generations to embark on journeys of creativity and discovery. As we transform the emirate into an unparalleled global destination with arts, culture and entertainment at the forefront, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will be truly unique and a milestone of innovation and progress. Through the power of partnership with DCT, Miral, teamLab and our ecosystem of contractors, we will deliver a thoughtfully-curated experience and an iconic culture and tourism destination to share with the world – all of which reinforces Saadiyat Cultural District’s credentials globally.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “The development of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi demonstrates how Miral is contributing to the evolution of the emirate’s cultural landscape. Working with our partners, we are pioneering cutting-edge immersive technology to interpret environmental phenomena, which is the basis for a curated experiential space that influences the incredible architecture around it and which offers visitors a fresh perspective every time they visit. This creates a unique guest experience in Abu Dhabi that will be truly transformative, memorable and sharable.”

Additionally, Miral in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi has appointed ALEC, a UAE-based leading innovative construction group, as the main contractor for the construction of this mega-project.

Visitors will be invited to open their minds and embark on a journey through teamLab’s new concept of Environmental Phenomena, which offers a new perspective on the world around us. The featured artworks are created and shaped by the environment which produces the various phenomena, and the unique architecture plays an important role in providing the artworks with an environment to evolve freely and organically, as if they were life-forms themselves. The experience will be unique to each visitor, changing with each visit, as they discover a place in which to endlessly explore and transcend the limits of their imagination.

With culture a major driver of social and economic development, the emirate is fast becoming a globally known centre of talent and a leading producer of creative content. Abu Dhabi seeks to broaden artistic and cultural expression by providing its community and visitors with a diverse cultural programme curated to inspire creativity and knowledge development, creating a culturally active and artistically conscious city with strong links to the wider region and the world.

The emirate continues its support and development of cultural institutions. teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will sit alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi, the globally celebrated universal museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and other major landmarks comprising the Saadiyat Cultural District. The emirate’s performing arts, media and gaming sectors will also see further investment in their diverse array of programmes and initiatives. An ambitious undertaking that will be one of the world’s pre-eminent cultural destinations through its museums, cultural centres, and educational institutions, Saadiyat Cultural District will boast one of the highest concentrations of cultural experience in the world.



