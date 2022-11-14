Kuwait has shortlisted five companies from four countries for the operation of its new airport after excluding three other firms, a newspaper said on Monday.

The shortlisted firms are TAV Group of Turkey, Germany’s Fraport AG and Munich Airport, South Korea’s Incheon Corp and Ireland’s daa International, the Kuwaiti Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted informed sources as saying the Central Agency for Public Tenders, the OPEC producer’s top tendering authority, would soon issue a tender for “operation, management and maintenance services” for the new T2 airport terminal.

“The contract covers the new airport and all its facilities including the passenger terminal, runways and services,” the paper said.

Three other companies from Spain, Singapore and France which had vied for the project were excluded, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)