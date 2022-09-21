NEW YORK, 20th September, 2022 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in a joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and People's Republic of China.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where discussions focused on pressing regional and international issues.

During the meeting, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, underscored the strength of the UAE’s relationship with China, which is the GCC’s primary trading partner and the UAE’s largest trading partner. The value of non-oil trade between the UAE and China exceeded US$ 60 billion in 2021.

In his remarks, Al Marar emphasised that the UAE looks forward to "elevating trade exchange and cooperation in important areas such as energy, technology, and culture while enriching discussions on these issues during the joint summit between the GCC and China."

He also praised China's effective role on the Security Council and its contributions to maintaining international peace and security.

"We value the spirit of constructive cooperation and consensus between our two countries in various files, especially Arab issues, and we look forward to continuing this cooperation during the UAE's membership on the Council," Al Marar said. Moreover, he thanked China for condemning the attacks by the terrorist Houthi militias on the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He also underscored the UAE's adherence to the One China policy.

Al Marar highlighted the steps taken by the UAE and GCC countries to reduce tension and foster peace in the region, stressing the importance of Iran taking practical measures to build confidence and work constructively to meet its international obligations. He also expressed the need for GCC countries to be involved in future multilateral discussions in this regard.