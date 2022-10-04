(TAP) - An innovation laboratory aimed at stimulating the growth of the 5G network in the coming years will be created in Tunisia, this is what has been agreed between the national fixed and mobile operator Tunisie Telecom and the Chinese group providing solutions in the information technology and communication sector " Huawei.

The objectives of this innovation laboratory will be to select partners in the technological ecosystem and develop digital solutions, test and validate them to make commercial applications, Tunisie Telecom said on Monday, without specifying the exact date of launching this laboratory.

The two parties agreed on the creation of this laboratory during the annual event "Tunisie Telecom & Huawei Strategy to execution Summit 2022" which was held recently under the theme "Together, create the future", in Tunis, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of their partnership.

On this occasion, CEO of Tunisie Telecom, Lassâad Ben Dhiab reaffirmed the solidity of the partnership between the two major players in the ICT sector in Tunisia, stressing that "the success of Tunisie Telecom is based on solid and sustainable strategic partnership agreements.

The General Manager of Huawei Tunisia, Lin Xingshuo said that this cooperation with Tunisie Telecom will help Tunisia to better position itself in this new digital world and to accelerate its digitalization.

On the sidelines of this meeting, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation between them.

