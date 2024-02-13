Arab Finance: The Egyptian Sinai Manganese Company has probed opportunities in the field of separation, purification, and increasing concentration of raw kaolin with the world’s leading fiberglass manufacturer China Jushi Co., as per a statement.

This move aims to boost the Egyptian firm’s production of high-quality raw kaolin, to be used in numerous vital industries, including refractories, rubber, plastics, fiberglass, ceramic, paper, and painting.

This is in addition to meeting the needs of the local market and boosting exports.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).