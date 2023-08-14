RIYADH — The Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail has begun his official visit to Beijing to discuss ways of enhancing the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and China in the municipal and housing sectors.



During Al-Hogail's visit, which will last until Aug. 16, he will also review the experiences of the Chinese companies in the fields of infrastructure; urban development; housing; real estate development; financing.



The minister will patronize the Saudi-Chinese Forum, which is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 16. The forum will witness the attendance of a number of the Ministry's officials, in addition to Saudi investors, as well as representatives of Chinese companies, and businessmen.



The Saudi-Chinese Forum will review investment opportunities and advantages that Saudi Arabia is providing in the fields of infrastructure and housing, in order to attract the best Chinese companies to invest in the Kingdom, as well as to strengthen the partnerships between the two countries.



During his visit, the minister will meet with a number of leaders of Chinese companies and Chinese banks to discuss cooperation in developing the infrastructure, and the housing projects, in addition to exploring the financing models.



Al-Hogail will also pay a visit to the exhibition of the stages of development of the Chinese capital, Beijing, in order to review the Chinese experiences in developing and improving cities.



It is noteworthy that Al-Hogail has conducted an official visit to Türkiye last July, during which, the visit witnessed the launch of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum.



The minister also met with a number of officials in the Turkish government, in addition to several Turkish investors and businessmen.



This step has been taken with the aim of enhancing cooperation opportunities with Turkish companies in the fields of urban development; construction; real estate development; contracting; smart cities.



