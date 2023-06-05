Saudi Arabia and Chinese officials discussed ways to strengthen their relations in various energy fields to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.



The talks were held with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy and Zhang Jianhua, Director of National Energy Administration of China, Saudi Press Agency reported.



The two sides stressed the importance of ensuring the security of energy supply and potential cooperation in crude-to-chemicals projects, innovative uses of hydrocarbons, and peaceful use of nuclear energy; nuclear fuel; national projects for uranium exploration and mining; projects for electricity, renewable energy, clean hydrogen; and energy efficiency.



Furthermore, the meeting discussed the Saudi-Chinese ambitions to promote cooperation in energy supply chains and cooperate in combating climate challenges by adopting the circular carbon economy, the report said.

