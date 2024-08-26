Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in collaboration with Arabian Research Bureau and the COMEX Global Technology Show, will host Oman-China Forum at Grand Millennium Muscat on Monday. This event aims to strengthen trade and investment relations between Oman and China.

The forum will bring together Omani investors and their Chinese counterparts, including representatives from 15 companies and 30 officials and investors from the Longhua District of Shenzhen City. The event is part of ongoing efforts to support digital transformation and boost the national economy.

The forum follows the success of the 33rd edition of COMEX Global Technology Show, which showcased efforts to promote digital transformation in Oman. The exhibition also featured the COMEX Business Roadshow, a new initiative to introduce investors and entrepreneurs to opportunities in Oman’s technology sector. As a result, several Chinese companies have been encouraged to visit Oman from August 25 to 28 to explore partnerships and investment opportunities.

As part of a public-private partnership, the forum aims to introduce Chinese investors to national initiatives that attract foreign direct investment. The delegation’s agenda during the visit will ensure productive discussions and foster stronger economic ties between Oman and China.

