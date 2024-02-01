MUSCAT: Bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the People’s Republic of China are witnessing remarkable development and continuous progress in various fields. It is for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

During a media briefing held by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Muscat on Wednesday, Li Lingping, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, said China views the Sultanate of Oman as an important partner in the joint construction of the 'Belt and Road.'

She pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries 45 years ago, this cooperation has achieved a major leap in economic and trade fields, and China has remained the largest trading partner of Oman and the largest destination for exporting crude oil for many years.

The past year has witnessed great cooperation between the two friendly countries at all levels through official visits, cooperation with Chinese companies in the fields of manufacturing, mining, new energy, satellite communications, and the signing of investment and engineering projects in Oman, she added.

Ambassador Lingbing said, over the past 45 years, bilateral relations have witnessed seamless development and continuous progress, particularly in economic and trade domains.

TRADE PARTNER

By the end of 2022, the bilateral trade had reached an impressive $40.45 billion. Moreover, China stands as Oman's largest trade surplus contributor and the third-largest trade and investment partner.

Explaining the areas of cooperation during the past year, the ambassador said the Chinese company Bestong signed an agreement with the Salalah Free Zone, which will invest $230 million in the first phase of the project, including the establishment of a ferrosilicon alloy project (annual production capacity of 90,000 tonnes), and a packaging paper manufacturing project (annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes), and the marine water desalination project (annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes), indicating that this project is still in the preparation stage.

She pointed out that there are many areas of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries currently, including the field of renewable energy, as the Sultanate of Oman enjoys unique geographical advantages and good natural resources for wind and solar energy, as China is working on complementary advantages and continuing to expand cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, wind energy, photovoltaic energy and electric cars.

ELECTRIC NETWORK

She said since the entry of the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) with a 49 per cent stake in the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) in March 2020, substantial contributions have been made to Oman's electric transmission network. Projects with a total value of $169 million were completed in 2023, including the first phase of the North-South interconnection project, enhancing Oman's electricity grid with a stable operation and facilitating the integration of new energy sources such as solar and wind power.

About technology, she said Huawei, a prominent Chinese technology company, has played a pivotal role in enhancing Oman's communication networks. Collaborating with Omantel, Ooredoo, Awasr and others, Huawei has upgraded 4G and 5G networks, expanded fibre-optic coverage in homes, and improved the overall network experience for consumers. Additionally, Huawei has partnered with Sultan Qaboos University to establish Oman's first smart education model and worked with the Civil Aviation Authority to complete a modern smart park.

Star Vision, a Chinese technology company specialising in satellites and artificial intelligence, collaborated with Sultan Qaboos University on satellite technology. In August 2023, a successful launch of an artificial intelligence satellite marked Oman's possession of algorithms and applications capable of functioning in orbit for the first time.

China's Zheng Jia, in cooperation with Omani partners, established Polymer Experts in Salalah for polymer production, the first and only polymer factory in the Gulf region. In October 2023, Zheng Jia signed an agreement to invest nearly $300 million in building a polymer factory in Suhar.

In the field of education and culture, the ambassador said: "China and Oman recently coordinated closely, reaching an agreement to introduce Chinese language education in select Omani secondary schools, acting as a bridge for communication and enhancing mutual understanding between Chinese and Omani youth.

