Arab Finance: Huawei Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to launch the Spark program for supporting deep-tech startups in Egypt, according to an emailed press release on August 7th.

The program will provide startups operating in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), data management, gaming, and e-commerce with free access to Huawei’s cloud resources.

Moreover, selected startups will have access to Huawei’s training programs for technical support.

“[The] program seeks to tremendously impact our entrepreneurship ecosystem in Egypt; unlocking the path of promising opportunities. It also meets our primary goals of boosting innovation in Egypt, as well as our mandate of building the capacities of young talent on the latest ICT technologies,” Vice President of ITIDA Hossam Othman commented.