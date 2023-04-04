France-based engineering and technology company Technip Energies has won a “significant” contract from Shaanxi LNG Reserves & Logistics Co. Ltd. for the three million cubic metres per day Xi’An LNG emergency reserve and peak regulation project in China.



The contract covers the Process Design Package (PDP), Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), and supply of key equipment of a single 0.8 million tonne per annum LNG train, the company said in a statement.



In addition, the contract will cover technical services for construction, commissioning, start-up and performance testing.



The plant will utilise the company’s ‘AP-SMR’ liquefaction technology and will be all-electric motor-driven to reduce emissions.



The statement added that the project will be the largest liquefaction unit in the world using a single electric motor-driven mixed refrigerant compressor.



Loic Chapuis, Senior Vice President, Gas & Low-carbon Energies of Technip Energies, said the award strengthens the company’s positioning in the mid-scale LNG market in China.



“By being all-electric motor-driven, this LNG plant will be a reference for low-carbon LNG in the industry,” he added.



The company statement defines a “significant” award as between €50 million and €250 million in revenue.



