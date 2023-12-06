Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) sealed a 60,000-square-meter land allocation deal with the Chinese industrial Jushi Group to extend the latter’s existing fiberglass factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as per a statement on December 5th.

The expansion is set to create a manufacturing hub within the SCZone, focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly products for global markets.

The project consists of four production lines with a total investment of $920 million.

It has a production capacity of 350,000 tons annually, and offers around 2,000 job opportunities.

