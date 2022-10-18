Arab Finance: Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector is considering joint cooperation opportunities with China National Building Material Co. (CNBM), according to a statement issued by the ministry on October 16th.

In his meeting with a delegation of CNBM, public business sector minister Mahmoud Essmat welcomed cooperation with the Chinese company in a number of fields.

The two parties discussed the available investment opportunities in various sectors, including mineral industries, agricultural production, fertilizers, cars and tires, glass, and porcelain.

Essmat noted that the ministry is eager to partner with the private sector as well as to attract foreign and local investments within the framework of the state’s ownership policy.

Moreover, the Chinese delegation showcased several projects, including the company’s products of solar panels, gypsum panels, glass fibers, and blades of wind turbines.