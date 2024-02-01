Two Chinese companies awarded a contract to develop a key Iraqi gas field in early 2022 will complete the project at the end of the first quarter of 2024, an Iraqi official has said.

Halfaya Field in the Eastern Maysan Governorate will produce nearly 300 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of gas when it is completed by the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp and PetroChina.

It also includes the construction of a liquefied gas production unit with a capacity of around 2,300 tonnes per day besides condensates and sulphur, said Izzat Saber, Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Gas.

“This project is part of a strategy to exploit associated gas in Iraq…we expect it to be completed towards the end of the first quarter,” he said in a statement late Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, Halfaya has large quantities of associated gas and more than four billion barrels of proven oil deposits.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

