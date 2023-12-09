DUBAI, 7th December, 2023 (WAM) -- Katherine Gao, CEO of Trina Solar, a Chinese renewable energy company, has announced plans to invest US$5 billion to create an integrated solar power generation chain in the UAE.

The project is expected to create jobs for more than 7,000 people. Gao said that the UAE is a global leader in the pursuit of clean energy and is committed to building a more sustainable future.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Gao described COP28 as an inspiring platform for leading companies to showcase their innovative services and smart solutions in the fields of new and renewable energy. The event, she added, provides an opportunity to exchange solutions with industry leaders, governments, and communities in the UAE to integrate environmental practices across the supply chain.

Gao also highlighted the strong partnership between the UAE and China in the field of renewable energy. Trina Solar has provided a number of services and products to some of the UAE's major solar power projects since 2012. Gao expressed her pride in the company's contribution to finding solutions for sustainable energy.