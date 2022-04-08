Chinese solar panel manufacturer Longi announced on Friday that it has won a contract to supply 406 megawatts (MW) of its Hi-MO 5 bifacial modules to SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., for Saudi Arabia's The Red Sea Project.

The giga tourism project's initial energy demand of 210 MW under Phase 1 would be be generated via solar panels and wind turbines, Longi said in a press statement.

In February 2022, SEPCOIII was awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for Red Sea multi-utility project by ACWA Power, according to a press statement posted on SEPCOIII's website.

In November 2021, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) had appointed a consortium led by ACWA Power, and composed of SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Company and Saudi Tabreed Cooling Company to design, build, operate and transfer The Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure powered entirely by renewable energy, according to past press statements issued by ACWA Power and TRSDC.

The energy system has been designed to allow the development to remain completely off-grid and powered by a 340MW solar photovoltaic plant with an associated storage system utilising a battery energy storage system (BESS) plant for captive use, which at a design capacity of c. 1200 GWh will, upon deployment, be one of the world’s largest utility-scale BESS systems.

In February 2022, ACWA Power announced that the consortium had achieved financial close for the $1.302 billion senior debt facilities for the multi-utilities project.

In addition to renewable power, the multi-utilities project also includes potable water, wastewater treatment district cooling and solid waste treatment for 16 hotels, an international airport and infrastructure that make up Phase 1.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)