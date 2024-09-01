BEIJING, 31st August, 2024 (WAM) - The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached approximately 4.24 trillion yuan in July 2024, marking a 12 percent increase year-on-year, according to official data released on Friday.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has stated that, in U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services totalled US$317.5 billion and US$276.4 billion, respectively.

SAFE stated that the trade surplus reached 293.3 billion yuan (approximately US$41.1 billion), setting a new monthly record high since 2023.