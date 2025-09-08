The International Economic Cooperation Center of Fujian Province will host a seminar for officials from six Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries starting on Sept. 10, aimed at enhancing their capacity to attract investment and sharing China’s experience in economic development.

The “Seminar on Capacity Enhancement in Investment Attraction for BRI Countries” will include participants from Egypt, Guyana, Namibia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, and South Africa. The programme is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of China’s economic model and its strategies for optimising the business environment.

The curriculum will offer a comprehensive introduction to China’s political, economic, social, and cultural advancements since 1949, and an analysis of the opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between China and BRI countries.

The extensive course list will also cover the key elements of building a world-class business environment, comparing global best practices with Chinese solutions. It will explore how governments can foster a sound business climate through streamlined services, and will address investment compliance, risk management, and dispute settlement under international legal frameworks.

Specialised modules will focus on the marine economy, digital economy investment innovation, the green economy, and cross-border financial tools, using the “Fuzhou Experience” in the Maritime Silk Road core zone as a case study for policy dividends and innovative practices.

To enhance the training’s effectiveness, the programme will also include workshops and exchange meetings with local institutions, such as the Fuzhou Administration Service Center, to share China’s experience in business attraction and diplomatic capacity building.

According to the seminar’s framework, investment attraction plays a pivotal role in driving domestic economic growth, employment, and technological advancement, and is a key strategy for economic development for governments worldwide.

The seminar’s outline also states that China’s cooperation with Belt and Road countries has yielded remarkable results, advancing regional economic integration and fostering mutual understanding. Through systematic learning, the programme aims for participating nations to better seize cooperation opportunities and advance the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

BRI stated goal is to contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind and to work together to create a new chapter in Belt and Road cooperation.

