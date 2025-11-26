Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed an agreement with the Chinese producer of lighting and electrical equipment WINPEX to develop a project in the Ain Sokhna Integrated Zone, according to a statement.

As per the agreement, WINPEX will establish a factory producing solar-powered lamps, LED lamps, electronic devices and equipment, and plastic products, with a total investment of $15 million.

Located within the industrial development area of the Main Development Company (MDC), the facility will occupy 50,000 square meters and will create 500 direct job opportunities. The entire production will be allocated for export.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, affirmed that the zone has become the ideal investment destination, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, the integration between the industrial zones and ports under the authority's jurisdiction, and the availability of a skilled workforce.

Gamal El-Dien also highlighted the competitively priced renewable energy sources, as well as the full access to global markets through its ports strategically located on the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

He underlined the authority’s efforts to support the national economy in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and the National Narrative for Economic Development, which focuses on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting Egyptian exports.