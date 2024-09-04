Beijing, Sept. 4 (TAP)- The China-Africa Development Fund (CADFund) is ready to finance development projects in Tunisia, CEO Shi Wenju told Premier Kamel Madouri during a talk Wednesday at his residence in Beijing on the sidelines of his participation in the meeting on the sidelines of the 2024 FOCAC.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of a win-win cooperation and said the government is endeavouring to overcome obstacles impeding the achievement of Chinese projects in Tunisia.

