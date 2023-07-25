BEIJING, 25th July, 2023 (WAM) -- Alataw Pass, strategically situated on the China-Kazakhstan border in the remote Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, continues to serve as a pivotal hub for the freight train service linking China, Central Asia, and Europe along the Belt and Road initiative, reported Chinese newspaper, People's Daily Online.

Since 2011, this land port has supervised over 32,000 China-Europe freight train trips. With an average of around 17 inbound and outbound China-Europe freight trains handled daily, the port boasts a remarkable peak daily capacity of 24 trains.

The relentless efforts of Alataw Pass have led to the establishment of 109 successful China-Europe freight train routes, forming crucial connections with over 20 countries across Central Asia and Europe. This accomplishment showcases the port's integral role in fostering international trade and bolstering regional connectivity.