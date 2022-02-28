Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the region’s largest holistic wellness resort and the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM), is pleased to announce its official opening on 29 March 2022.

The resort is managed by Chiva-Som, a globally acclaimed pioneer in wellness and lifestyle transformation with 26 years’ experience honed at its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand. Zulal, the first full-immersion wellness resort in Qatar, and the largest in the Middle East, has been brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties.

Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine is derived from the Canon of Medicine written by physician-philosopher Ibn Sina (also known as Avicenna), in 1025. In its contemporary form, TAIM is distilled from over a millennium of evidence-based wellness practices into a range of treatments and programmes aimed at supporting health in the 21st century, with an emphasis on restoring life balance through herbal medicines, spiritual therapies, dietary and mind-body practices.

The Zulal wellness experience is built upon six pillars of wellness: Nutrition, Fitness, Spa, Physiotherapy, Holistic Health and Aesthetics. TAIM will be infused throughout each, together restoring body, mind and spirit to optimum health in a sustainable manner.

At Zulal Wellness Resort, there are two distinct paths to achieving wellness goals: Zulal Serenity and Zulal Discovery.

Zulal Serenity is the adults-only area of the resort for guests aged 16 and above, with 60 rooms and suites offering a calming backdrop to individual journeys of wellness. Programmes are tailored to individual health needs, whether for relaxation, detoxing, weight management or fitness, with seven programmes on offer for adults. Extensive wellness facilities include thermal and hydrotherapy suites, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spa suites, a well-equipped gymnasium, exercise studios, a state-of-the-art physiotherapy studio and an aesthetics centre. And with a digital-detox policy in public areas, the vastness of the desert surrounding, and the ocean within view from every room, guests are able to fully disconnect and naturally re-energise.

Zulal Discovery caters to guests seeking family experiences and to make wellness an integral part of the family bond, with programmes customised for multi-generations and specific age groups. Facilities have been designed by child and family specialists to bring families together. Accommodation is offered in a range of set-ups across 120 rooms and suites.

At Zulal Wellness Resort, guests embark on wellness retreats which are personalised to their health needs and lifestyle goals. All wellness retreats are inclusive of accommodation, all meals, a health and wellness consultation, daily treatments, and unlimited access to wellness facilities and group activities.

Family programmes are centred around wellness for the whole family, teaching children the value of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle with age-appropriate developmental activities. While younger children are encouraged to explore, with nature-based outings, arts and crafts, older children spend their time being active, with kayaking, dancing and personal training. Balancing physical, mental and emotional elements of wellness, they will also be introduced to meditation and healthy cuisines. Retreats are divided by age groups, with four for children, and separate ones for parents and grandparents.

As part of the holistic wellness experience, Chiva-Som is renowned for its healthy cuisine innovation and presentation, and Zulal Wellness Resort will also feature high-standard Arabian, Mediterranean and fine dining restaurants. Menus are bespoke, nutritious, and include halal and vegan selections, created using premium natural ingredients. Guests are guaranteed a transformative culinary journey, which can be continued long after they return home, with the help of dedicated nutrition consultants. At Zulal Discovery, there are dedicated children’s menus to encourage a healthy approach to food from a young age. Cooking classes are an enjoyable time with a Zulal chef to learn how to cook healthy food at home to maintain wellbeing in daily life.

Zulal Wellness Resort is committed to the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar’s National Vision 2030’s interconnected pillars - particularly environmental development. Committed to achieving a sustainable environment in Qatar, Zulal believes that personal wellness goes hand-in-hand with sustainability.

As part of its sustainability mission, Zulal Wellness Resort launched its Mangrove Conservation Programme to protect local marine life, partnering with the resort developer Msheireb Properties. The Programme’s Mangrove Education Centre teaches guests about the biological value of the mangrove ecosystem and engages them in hands-on planting to conserve this unique national plant. This Programme is aligned with Qatar National Vision’s environmental preservation and protection goals through an environmentally aware population that values the preservation of the natural heritage of Qatar.

In addition to The Mangrove Conservation Programme, Zulal Wellness Resort's overall sustainability policies include other initiatives such as beach cleaning, use of eco-friendly and local products, sustainable operational practices, and a targeted zero-waste approach. Zulal Wellness Resort was awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification, celebrating its emphasis on sustainability. Zulal will also mainly rely on homegrown and locally sourced produce and has invested in energy conservation and wastewater treatment technologies.

Eng. Nasser Matar AlKawari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, says, “We are pleased to be launching Zulal Wellness Resort and partnering with the internationally renowned Chiva-Som. Zulal Wellness Resort will be a leading destination in Qatar, welcoming guests from across the globe who are passionate about their health and wellbeing. It is our aim to become the destination of choice for TAIM therapies, which are deeply rooted in Qatari and wider Arab culture”.

Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, says, “We are delighted to partner with Msheireb Properties in managing this groundbreaking new resort in Qatar. At Chiva-Som, we believe in a holistic approach to wellness, drawing on the indigenous traditions of each destination. Zulal Wellness Resort continues Chiva-Som's journey of pioneering and sustainable development, bringing a contemporary take on ancient wellness practices and incorporating them into the over 400 wellness treatments we offer at the resort for complete wellbeing and life transformation”.

Mr. Daniele Vastolo, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, adds, “We look forward to welcoming guests to such a unique experience in the Middle East. While rooted in tradition, Zulal Wellness Resort is thoroughly modern in its results-oriented wellness offering, and we cater to guests’ needs with a beautiful setting, expert consultants, and recognition of the holistic connection between body, mind and spirit”.

For further information or enquiries, please visit www.zulal.com or email reservations@zulal.com

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Set to be Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first wellbeing resort, Zulal is expected to bring the world’s attention to Qatar and the region. The resort offers guests unique services and treatments, which are based upon Islamic wellness principles and which use ingredients indigenous to the region. Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a luxurious experience, offering the highest international standards that are inclusive of local family values. Zulal, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water’, offers two exclusive venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon traditional Arabic and Islamic wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity Wellness Resort, and . the Zulal Discovery Wellness Resort enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that help them learn more about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT CHIVA-SOM INTERNATIONAL HEALTH RESORTS

Since 1995, the award-winning Chiva-Som has been a pioneer in transformative wellness practices to global acclaim. Its commitment to an innovative, holistic approach which expertly balances mind, body and spirit, continues to this day with its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand and the latest addition to the Chiva-Som family - Zulal Wellness Resort in Khasooma, Qatar.

Optimal, bespoke wellness lies at the heart of each Chiva-Som experience. With its unique synergy of indigenous traditions and evidence-based wellness, Chiva-Som partners with guests on highly personalised wellness journeys focused on complete lifestyle transformation.

Chiva-Som’s genuine approach to wellness extends to the wider community, with educational opportunities and global sustainability initiatives at the core of everything the brand does.

ABOUT MSHEIREB PROPERTIES

A national real estate development company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation established as a commercial venture to support the foundation in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. The company aims to enrich people’s lives and improve the overall quality of how they live, work and thrive by creating modern, innovative, and authentic developments.

Msheireb Properties partnered with industry leaders and experts in order to align the architectural lessons of the past with the latest in eco-friendly technologies, in order to employ a new approach to urban planning; one that combines traditional methods and modern technology to preserve the environment as well as the cultural identity of Qatar.

An emerging leader in sustainable development, Msheireb Properties’ new language is used to create buildings of a shared DNA, reviving local heritage and culture through a unified architectural idiom. Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is developing a blueprint for sustainable urban regeneration.

Msheireb Properties received ISO certification from the British Standards Institution for quality (ISO 9001:2015), environmental performance (ISO 14001:2015), occupational health and safety (BS OHSAS 18001:2007), and Risk Management Standard (ISO 31000:2009).

