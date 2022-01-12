Dubai : Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, has announced the shift to the UAE's working week in its Dubai headquarters office. Effective January 2022, Zoho will operate from Monday to Friday. The announcement comes in line with the UAE federal government's announcement to align with global markets.

"As a company operating on a global scale, the new working week will be especially helpful to regional teams working closely to meet deadlines, which in turn helps boost productivity and cross-continent collaboration. Aligning our operational week with the UAE government will further open up business opportunities with new markets and enable us to better serve our local customers,” said Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho, Middle East and Africa.

Zoho follows a hub-and-spoke office model, moving towards a decentralised and globally-distributed workforce, as part of its transnational localism strategy. It also places a strong emphasis on maintaining the company culture, bringing employees together through a sense of shared value and purpose.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho has more than 10,000 employees working across continents. Zoho's MEA regional headquarters office is located in Dubai.

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies.

Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Chennai, India with its Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dubai, UAE. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Cape Town, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com

