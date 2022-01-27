Dubai, UAE : The first-of-its-kind mobile platform, ZNAP, has expanded its extensive list of key features to help both the businesses as well as the consumers. Along with Credit Vouchers, Cashback, TakeAway, a seamless payment platform, ZNAP has also introduced special offers and discounts giving more power to brands as an added service, in a bid to become a one-stop platform offering all things rewards and benefits.

Launched with a motive to help small businesses get back up due to the pandemic, the cashback app hosts a wide range of features to help businesses retain existing customers, build customer loyalty, and target potential customers with attractive offers and rewards.

“ZNAP assures the business model is a win-win situation for both business as well as its customers”, says Uday Rathod, CEO & Co-founder of ZNAP. He adds “businesses suffered a lot during the testing times, but so did the customers due to loss of jobs and loved ones. We have created a platform that helps people on both sides”.

Moving into 2nd year of operations, ZNAP has partnered with over 350 vendors making it home to different categories of businesses, ranging from restaurants to salons and spas to fashion and optical retailers, ZNAP has it all. The platform has been downloaded by over 100,000 users, across both iOS and Android platforms – thanks to a complete basket of features that the brand offers, to both businesses as well as customers.

With plans of expanding within the country as well as in the region, the brand is on the road to become a one-stop-platform for customers for not just earning cashback, but also to avail special offers like Buy One Get One Free and to buy Credit Vouchers that can be used at any time within a space of 12 months from the date of purchase.

The current portfolio of listed partners includes Food and Beverage vendors such as Kulfilicious, Nara Pan Asian, Just Vegan, Grub Shack, Bombay Chowpatty, and Little Italy – to name a few and the list goes on.

Signing up to the app is as simple as 1,2,3. All you need is a smartphone, valid UAE number and you can jump on and start enjoying all the offers in UAE.

About Znap:

Founded in 2017 UAE’s no.1 free cash rewards app, Znap App is the ultimate destination for everyday savings that offers you amazing daily deals. Earn cash rewards on over 350+ Brands and Local Stores’ and make sure you enjoy all our shopping benefits while you’re on the go.

