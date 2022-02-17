Yellow.ai was recently recognised in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platform and also bagged the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market

DUBAI, UAE: Yellow.ai, the world’s leading next-gen total experience (TX) automation platform, trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced that it has appointed Konica Khandelwal in a dual role, GM Banking Vertical (EU, APAC, MEA) and VP Sales, Middle East. The announcement follows the company’s 4X business growth in the last 12 months in the Region, to be further bolstered by two new offices in the UAE.

Konica joins Yellow.ai with over 15 years of experience in sales and a strong track record in helping enterprises adopt digital transformation through AI, Cloud, SaaS/PaaS and Enterprise Mobility Platforms. In her previous roles at Kore.ai, Temenos (Kony) and Al Ghurair Group, she has influenced large deals and successfully implemented strategies to facilitate win-win growth.

With these strategic steps in addition to its $78M in funding,Yellow.ai aims to increase business growth in the region by 4X in 2022. Providing Customer Experience and Employee Experience Automation to brands such as Carrefour, Domino's, Choithrams and Americana Foods, the company hosts over 4 billion conversations on its platform every quarter. In the quest to strengthen the Middle East market and comply with security and legal norms, the company has added data centers in the Middle East to its Geo-Distributed Architecture.

Neil Barman, Chief Growth Officer, Yellow.ai, said, “In the last 12 months we have seen tremendous growth at Yellow.ai, from new logo wins, expansion in signed scopes to entering new geographies and going stronger when it comes to onboarding seasoned leadership team across the globe. The Middle East has emerged as an important market where the increased demand and adoption of sophisticated Conversational AI solutions has given us a significant push to establish our market leadership. We’re thrilled to have Konica on-board. With her expertise in the Conversational AI space and the Middle East, we are confident that she will further deepen our presence in the region and embark on strategic partnerships to accelerate the company’s overall growth.”

Speaking on her appointment, Konica added, “I am excited to be a part of the agile team at Yellow.ai, a company poised for new levels of success and innovation. Globally, we have reached a juncture where embracing Conversational AI has become an integral part of the CX and EX transformation journey that enterprises are undertaking.The Middle East region has always been a market leader in digital transformation, consistently presenting new opportunities for businesses to expand and thrive. I aim to leverage these opportunities to boost growth for Yellow.ai in this market, create new avenues of expansion and maximize revenues while leading by example.”

Over the past year, Yellow.ai has grown 470% in recurring revenue while securing hundreds of new customers globally and increasing its global headcount to 700+ employees. Yellow.ai is quickly establishing itself as the clear market-leading conversational AI powerhouse and was recently recognised as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, the first-ever Magic Quadrant for this market category profiling the most advanced vendors out of thousands of players in the space.

Built atop the sturdiest in-house NLP engine, Yellow.ai offers a unique industry and function-agnostic platform with pre-built language models. Its Dynamic AI agents support 135 languages including Arabic, while providing customers with a complete omnichannel experience across 35+ chat and voice channels, including web, in-app, social, IVR, Alexa, and Google Assistant and more out of the box.

