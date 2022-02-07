New office in Dubai Knowledge Village perfectly positions company at the heart of UAE’s knowledge-sharing economy

Dubai, UAE: ICS Learn, the world’s most experienced distance learning provider, has opened a regional HQ in Dubai to serve growing demand from throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The UK company says MENA accounted for the lion’s share of its 2021 multi-million-pound international sales revenue ahead of Ireland and the Far East, with regional sales growing by 56% since 2019. ICS Learn has also worked with a number of leading regional institutions, including the Ministry of Defence in Saudi Arabia, Al Bilad Bank, ELM, Saudi Tadawul Group, Tamer Group and Saudi Fransi Capital amongst others.

“The pandemic has fueled regional interest in distance learning with companies throughout the region looking to upskill talent to maintain a competitive edge for the post-Covid challenges ahead and individuals looking to improve their employability,” explained Dafina Krasteva, General Manager, Middle East, ICS Learn.

ICS Learn saw student activity and graduations double during the pandemic, with September 2021 being the company’s busiest month ever. “Professionals in the region appreciate the flexibility of being able to create their own study schedule, have 24/7 access to the Virtual Learning Environment, live online webinars with supplementary recordings, and monthly interest-free payments. All this enables them to pursue more qualifications while holding down full-time employment.”

ICS Learn plans to initially prioritise the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets in its 2022 growth drive with an emphasis on HR, leadership, and management programmes as well as digital marketing and procurement courses. The company currently has over 200 professionals in Saudi Arabia taking a spread of 12 courses, with 47% pursuing an Associate Level Diploma in People Management from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) - the professional association for human resource management professionals, which has updated its qualifications to cover highly topical areas such as wellbeing at work, diversity, and inclusion.

In the UAE over 100 professionals are pursuing the CIPD Associate Level Diploma in People Management through ICS Learn studies.

“CIPD qualifications are proving the most popular of all the courses that we deliver. However, with the CMI, ILM, CIPS and CIM awarding bodies all having a very strong presence in the Middle East, we will definitely explore growth opportunities with these qualifications this year.

“Our new home in Dubai Knowledge Village perfectly positions us at the heart of the UAE’s knowledge-sharing economy and gives us new opportunities to further serve the wider region’s education needs – both in-person and online,” added Krasteva.

