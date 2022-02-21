The station’s opening comes at a time when the demand for PCR tests has surged after Abu Dhabi introduced stricter entry rules and schools opened after the winter break.

The modern test station located at the Noon Court Parking was launched on the 11th of February and is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No prior appointment is required, and visitors can choose between Normal and Express Tests. The station charges AED 110 for Normal Tests that provide the results approx. 24 hours and AED 139 for Express Tests that deliver the results approx. 12 to 14 hours.

Once HealthHub Clinic releases the test result, it will be displayed immediately on the Al Hosn application and are accepted for international travel and entering Abu Dhabi.

Currently, the drive-thru option is considered one of the safest modes to get a Covid PCR test and keeping with the aim of ensuring the well-being of everyone, Arabian Center and HealthHub Clinics by Al-Futtaim continue the legacy of customer care.

About Arabian Center

A local favourite, Arabian Center is home to 200+ retail stores, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment, including a 100,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a first-of-its-kind fully digital eight-screen cinema, the most famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious food court, banks, medical centres, and much more. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.

Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall sprawls a total site area of more than 80,000 square metres over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened in 2009 and is currently managed by PLEX Management Services, Al-Futtaim Malls' newly launched Asset Management Division.

