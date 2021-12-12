Jeddah : The leading International Medical Center (IMC) in Jeddah signed an agreement with stc to develop products and digital solutions in the health sector and help IMC avail of the advanced state-of-the-art telecom services provided by stc to enhance its medical care services and speed up the digital transformation process in the field of Telemedicine.

The partnership with stc aims to exchange expertise between the two parties and bring more unique cooperative ventures to the table leading to more development of Telemedicine including Virtual Clinic service, Voice Identification services, and Tari’ service. Not to mention both parties’ mutual cooperative efforts making (Bodyo) devices always available within the center to provide a higher quality medical care.

Representing IMC, the Chairman and CEO, Dr. Walid Fitaihi signed the agreement with Mr. Saud AlSheraihi, Products & Solutions Vice President, representing STC.

After signing the agreement, Dr. Walid Fitaihi said: “This agreement is a crucial step in IMC’s strategy which aims for continuous medical development. It does not only support IMC’s eternal pursuit of the highest quality medical services ever made available in the region, but also to create new services with technologies that maintain human wellbeing anytime, anywhere.”

On the other side, Eng. Saud Al-Sharihi, VP of Products and Solutions, highlighted the importance of the partnership agreement with the IMC, which confirms the role of stc as a digital enabler in the health sector and providing the best digital solutions that will enhance health services for the sector’s beneficiaries.

