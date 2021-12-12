Quality certifications reinforce the UAE’s leading position as a regional centre for the food industry

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : As part of its continuous efforts to promote best practices in the industry and business sector in the UAE, TASNEEF - RINA Business Assurance (TRBA), the leading provider of compliance certificates, and a subsidiary of the Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF), presented food safety and halal product compliance certification services at the SIAL Middle East exhibition, held from the 7th to 9th December 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The participation of TRBA in this edition of SIAL Middle East is of strategic significance, as global economies recover from the pandemic, causing massive changes in the supply chain sector, and forcing governments to take necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted flow of food supplies.

Engineer Saeed Al Maskari, CEO of the Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF) said, "The food and beverage sector is expected to witness global growth in the coming years, with its value expected to surpass 2 trillion dollars by 2027. The UAE has been a major contributor to the sector regionally, thanks to its integrated logistics and shipping facilities, which include world-class seaports and airports, in addition to a robust network of roads, enabling the country to play a vital role in the industry. The strategic location of the UAE at the heart of the Middle East region, where the demand for Halal products is one of the highest in the world, drives us to meet the growing demand for halal certifications in the region.”

Khalfan Al-Saadi, General Manager of TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance (TRBA) said: “At TRBA, we offer several Management System Certifications in the field of food and agriculture, including the Food Safety Management Systems (ISO 22000), the Hygiene Management Systems (HACCP-GMP), and the certificate of halal products for slaughterhouses. Halal food specifications are not limited to the Sharia-compliant process of slaughter, but extends to the entire food supply chain. This has boosted the demand for halal products, even among non-Muslim consumers. Being a national authority based within the UAE and having a qualified local team with deep knowledge and experience to ensure conformity to Halal requirements, our certificate has gained the trust of consumers to be in line with the highest levels of quality and hygiene.

With the announcement of these certificates, TRBA has added a new sector to its quality assurance services. During the year 2021, the company issued more than 32 certificates in management systems, 300 certificates in the field of training, 632 JAWDA Data Certification (JDC) for the quality of health data, in addition to issuing 160 Abu Dhabi Healthcare Information and Cyber ​​Security (ADHICS) certificates. The company also issues an approved certificate for the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System.

TRBA’s offerings integrate with the other services provided by TASNEEF’s subsidiaries, including “TASNEEF Maritime”, which issues classification certificates for vessels and maritime facilities, and “TASNEEF Asset Integrity”, which issues Inspection certificates for buildings and infrastructure facilities, thus forming a centre of excellence with the adoption of best practices, and a national centre for expertise and information that contributes towards improving the quality of the nation’s economic sectors.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021