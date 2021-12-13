MaDJam opened extended closing party after thrilling race that saw Max Verstappen win first F1 title at Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi, UAE : After the world’s top two F1 drivers battled to a thrilling season end at the ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, Martin Garrix and DJ Snake, two of the world’s best DJ/producers sent Etihad Park wild with emphatic performances to close the 12th Yasalam After-Race Concerts, on Yas Island.

A season of wheel-to-wheel action ded with Max Verstappen edging out Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of a scintillating race at Yas Marina Circuit to win his first F1 world title, and Garrix and DJ Snake then took centre stage, raising the weekend of high-octane on-track and off-track entertainment to another level.

With an excited Etihad Park crowd in the mood to party, Garrix had prepared for a fast-paced set, to the delight of thousands of music lovers and racing fans. The 25-year-old ascended the Yasalam After-Race Concert stage and hit the spot from the off with a “What’s Up, Abu Dhabi”. Urging the crowd to get involved right from the beginning, the Dutchman expertly worked hit ‘Scared to be Lonely’ early into his set.

The energy, and the decibels, continued to rise as the ace DJ urged on the crowd with belting track after track including a remix of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’, following the Scottish singer’s captivating show the previous night. ‘One more Time’ sent a free-spirited, screaming crowd wild, before Garrix stood atop his DJ booth and told fans: “After two years of isolation, it feels crazy to be here, back together again.”

Hits kept coming, including his brand-new track ‘Won’t Let You Go’, ‘High on Life’, ‘Together’ and ‘In the Name of Love’, Garrix’s hit tune with Bebe Rexha. After a roof-raising performance, Garrix departed and handed the reins to DJ Snake, for the acclaimed Frenchman to keep the party going.

DJ Snake made his trademark fast start, with flames and smoke, whipping up a fervor around Etihad Park. Feeding off the energy inside a bouncing venue, DJ Snake urged: “Abu Dhabi, put your hands in the air”, a request the weekend’s party goers were only too happy to comply with.

The beats kept coming and DJ Snake and his fans bounced in unison, enjoying being back at live events and making the most of that special concert connection, following an extended after-race party that had seen Lebanese DJ MaDJam warm up the crowd with an almost two-hour set of original sounds and club classics.

The final night of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, on Yas Island, rounded off a thrilling 12th edition of Abu Dhabi’s favourite music festival, which delivered stunning performances from global RnB sensation Khalid, British music superstar Stormzy and soulful singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

