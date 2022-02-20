PHOTO
Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced a three-year partnership with Bahrain Cricket Federation for the Khalid bin Hamad Cricket League. The league will have a total of 92 teams in 4 divisions. A total of 5 tournaments have been planned for cricket enthusiasts in Bahrain. The league has started in September last year and continues until June 2022.
“We are delighted to sponsor Bahrain Cricket Federation’s Khalid bin Hamad Cricket League,” said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer, stc Bahrain. “We are looking forward to supporting the league to encourage and support young players and foster a thriving cricket community across the country.”
Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Hatim Dadabhai, President of the Bahrain Cricket Federation, shared “Bahrain Cricket Federation appreciates stc’s support given by stc and we are looking forward to all the achievements that will be accomplished through this partnership.”
The sponsorship of this tournament comes as part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing commitment and support of sport and community in Bahrain. Through this sponsorship, stc Bahrain is emphasizing its responsibility toward young players and talent in Bahrain, providing them with the tools to develop their skills, and enabling them to compete at a professional level.
This initiative is part of many initiatives stc Bahrain plan to organize with the objective of empowering Bahraini youth and cultivating local sporting talent.
About stc Bahrain
stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.
stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.
