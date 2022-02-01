Dubai, UAE – StarLink, the Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor in the META region, declared a remarkable 2021 closure with a YoY growth of 20%. And has set an ambitious target of USD 550M for 2022, as announced at their Sales Kick-Off, held virtually on 20th January.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Nidal Othman, CEO StarLink said, “2021 was a historic year for StarLink and we made a dynamic recovery from the aftermath of 2020. As much as it was demanding, our teams’ laser focus, great synergy and immersive approach helped steer the Company in the right direction, all through the year.”

“The evolving situation over the last two years created a landscape that encouraged innovation and no doubt digitally sophisticated enterprises were well placed to differentiate and stay ahead of the curve. StarLink stepped up on every occasion to connect with its partners, and vendors to empower enterprises shape and prioritize their digital strategy and enhance their customer experience. 2022 will continue to be about staying resilient. We are optimistic and look forward to maintain the same momentum and focus, to meet our 2022 goals.” He added.

At the SKO, the Dubai based VAD showcased their 2021 accomplishments which included the launch of Intelligent Automation division reinforced by a robust ecosystem to drive the next level of Digital Transformation, at the same time also strengthening the existing Cyber and Cloud ecosystem with pioneering vendors, the regional expansion with the launch of Egypt as the Africa hub and last but not the least the ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 certifications - a commitment to being a quality-driven and customer centric organization.

Looking ahead, Mahmoud Nimer, President of StarLink, commented: “StarLink is unwavering in its vision and 2022 roadmap, and will continue to drive competitive growth, with a combination of strategic choices, innovative and impactful initiatives, driven by our robust Sales Engine, NextGen Portfolio, and Operational Excellence. Our theme for the year ‘StarLink Transforms’ is a strong reflection of our 2022 outlook, which centers around ‘diving deep’ and exploring untapped markets, empowering our vendors, partners and customers with strong initiatives, for a greater collaboration and growth. StarLink’s spirit of H.O.P.E. upheld by our skilled and specialized StarLink teams is at the core of our company culture that inspires us to stay future-focused.”

One of the main highlights at the SKO was the launch of StarLink Cloud, StarLink Fund, and StarLink Extra – three impactful initiatives that massively contributes at diverse levels and will empower vendors and partners to jointly enhance customer success. These initiatives will drive stronger and sustainable collaborations at core levels and uncover vast opportunities for all the relevant stakeholders.

Finally, to conclude, Ahmed Diab, COO, StarLink said: “2022 comes with immense hope and opportunities. With our dynamic GTM strategy and structured roadmap, we have a great head-start. All efforts are towards acting on the bold plans and delivering the highest value. We are up for this challenge!

About StarLink:

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 20 countries including UK and USA. StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net

Press Contacts: Raji Joy John | Marketing Director | StarLink | E: raji@starlinkme.net | W: www.starlinkme.net

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022