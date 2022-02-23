Cairo: SKY AD. Developments, the subsidiary of Diamond Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the participation in the first version of Nile Property Expo, which was held in The United Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this February. This participation aimed to encourage Saudi Arabian clients to buy in the company’s state-of-the-art commercial project, Capital Avenue, located in the New Administrative Capital as well as the remaining units of its residential project, Residence Eight. This comes in light of SKY AD’s continuous support to exporting Egyptian real estate and attracting new clients leveraging the company’s reputation in the Gulf and the integrated services the project provides.

SKY AD. Developments participated in the exhibition, which was held in Riyadh, KSA from 17 to 19 February at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel. The company will also participate in the exhibition from 24 to 26 February at Jeddah Hilton Hotel “Hilton Ballroom”. Stemming from the company’s ultimate belief in the value of external exhibitions to attain the expected sales for 2022 and attract new clients, SKY AD. provides unique offers for clients with competitive installment plans for up to 10 years.

Through Nile Property Expo, SKY AD. Developments offers its clients its latest project, Capital Avenue, one of the biggest commercial projects in the R8 area at The New Administrative Capital. Spanning an area exceeding 21,000 m2 in a prime location in the R8 area overlooking the diplomatic area from the east, and the Green River from the south near the city center, “Capital Avenue” is characterized by distinctive features that promote it to be the commercial hub of The New Administrative Capital. The state-of-the-art design of the project provides mixed-use buildings suitable for F&B, clinics, retail, and administrative offices to meet clients’ needs. In addition, the project has water features, a central promenade, an outdoor café area, to provide an exceptional shopping and entertainment experience to the New Capital residents and visitors.

Besides the multiple entertainment facilities in the project, Capital Avenue provides administrative offices of various sizes to meet the growing demand in East Cairo, which is an opportunity to attract the biggest foreign companies that are on the hunt for administrative headquarters with integrated designs and services in Egypt.

Moreover, the company will pump not less than EGP 300 million in the constructive works of the project during 2022. The first units of the project are planned to be delivered during the third quarter of 2025.

SKY AD. Developments also presents Residence Eight, an integrated residential project that provides modern living standards catering to all clients’ needs and provides comfort, safety and privacy leveraging the latest architectural techniques and designs. The project embraces exterior areas to host events, activities and occasions. Residence Eight achieved contractual sales that exceeded EGP 1.8 billion until now representing 95% of the total residential section of the project.

Eng. Abdelrahman Agami, CEO of Diamond Group and Sky AD. Developments, said that the company is keen on participating in external exhibitions, which goes in line with the Egyptian state’s direction to export real estate. He added that the Egyptian market has recently witnessed a remarkable leap in terms of the variety of the offered projects that include residential, commercial, and administrative units and the quality of the projects being executed with the latest technologies of the Fourth Generation Cities with the New Administrative City on the top of them on the other. He added that the company expects to achieve skyrocket sales through this exhibition leveraging the company’s reputation in the Gulf market in addition to the integrity of its real estate projects.

From his side, Mostafa Salah, CCO of SKY AD. Developments said that this year’s marketing plan relies primarily on the participation in external exhibitions to attract different categories of clients capitalizing on the company’s reputation in the Gulf area. This was evident through the big share of sales attributed to Egyptian expatriates and foreigners during the first year. He also stressed the competitive advantage of SKY AD. in offering residential and commercial projects that suit the needs of different clients.

-Ends-

About Sky Abu Dhabi Developments

SKY AD. Developments is a subsidiary of Diamond Group; leading Emirati regional group specialized in real estate development and construction. With a diverse portfolio of projects and operations, the Group’s investment amounts to USD 1 billion, through more than 17 projects in the UAE.

With a vertically integrated business model with various mixed use developments featuring different models of residential units and leisure facilities ensuring fully integrated communities. SKY AD’s developments is home to a number of different commercial components including schools, business parks, hotels and utilities in Abu Dhabi & Al-Ein. Owned by Diamond group, which is a renowned leader in the community of local trading and industrial firms. SKY AD’s vision is to satisfy the needs of the Egyptian real estate market, to produce valuable, sustainable, and quality integrated communities in Egypt, as well as successful partnerships with customers and with an expanded investment portfolio.

SKY AD. Developments launched in Egypt beginning of 2021 as a trustworthy developer who is under a powerful regional group that will familiarize the market, in addition to having a promising plan to expand its portfolio in Egypt.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022