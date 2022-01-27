Sharjah : Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the 11th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival, which will take place from February 9-20 across nine sites in the emirate. With its tagline ‘Echoes of the Future,’ the festival will feature dazzling light and music shows designed to shine a light – quite literally – on Sharjah’s main landmarks and prominent architectural features.

The announcement was made during a press conference hosted by the authority yesterday evening in Hamriya municipality, Sharjah, in the presence of His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA and a number of officials, department directors and employees of government institutions from the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to representatives from the local and international media.

The Sharjah Light Festival is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and is an initiative of the emirate’s tourism sector to encourage visitors to Sharjah. Aiming to support the course of development and progress in the emirate with artistic representations of its illustrious past, its dynamic present, and its bright future, the event has been curated to commence a new phase of post-pandemic tourism growth in Sharjah.

"Over the past decade, the Sharjah Light Festival has contributed to the consolidation of Sharjah's name as a leading destination for premium events that attract all categories of visitors from around the world. Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority's strategic partners from the public and private sectors are vital to the success of this event, with the contribution of government departments and commercial agencies instrumental in promoting the Emirate of Sharjah as an integrated tourism destination that offers its visitors distinguished activities that surpass their expectations,” said H.E Khalid Jasim Al Midfa.

The Sharjah Lights Festival presents 10 dazzling light shows in various locations around the Emirate. This year’s festival sites include: Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, the Holy Qur’an Academy, the Sharjah Mosque and Al Noor Mosque, the Hamriyah Municipality, Department of Town Planning and Survey (Kalba) and the Directorate of Human Resources Kalba, Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn and the Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan. Additionally, the University City area will be host to a Food Trucks Zone, situated opposite University City Hall. This year's edition of the festival food truck area is host to over 30 outlets and expected to see the participation of a number of local businesses and families. The light shows are inspired by the traditional heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah and highlight scenes which reflect the stages of prosperity and development in the emirate in various fields, including education, arts, communication, environment, history, science and knowledge, and the ambitious future visions that are planned for the next fifty years.

The festival's performances also highlight the concept of art in the world and its place in the future, and the role of culture and knowledge in overcoming the difficulties and challenges facing nations. The festival displays geometry, decorations, calligraphy, and patterns of Islamic arabesque inscriptions, in addition to celebrating ancient Islamic heritage that characterises most of the edifices and architectural buildings in Sharjah.

During the press conference, a number of competitions for the festival were announced, with the contests directed at the media as well as the general public. One competition was allocated to the media in three categories, the first being for journalists for the best coverage in Arabic and English newspapers, the second for photographers for the best picture in Arabic and English newspapers, and the third for social media for the best coverage of the festival on the Instagram platform. The authority invited all media professionals to participate in the competition by submitting their outstanding works over the 12 days of the festival, and by reviewing the details on the festival’s website: www.SLF.ae

The second competition is a social media activity intended for the general public and held on the festival’s official Instagram account: ‘@visit_shj’. Cash prizes totalling more than AED 10,000 have been allocated for the three most beautiful photographs taken throughout the festival by members of the public. SCTDA is organizing the competition in conjunction with the Arab Photographers Union, one of the leading houses in the field of photography.

