Amman, Kingdom of Jordan: Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, is gearing up to welcome back guests on March 1 with over 25 rides, slides and experiences, where there is no shortage of family-friendly water adventures and endless fun.
Guests and families can once again enjoy the waterpark’s unique rides and attractions which are inspired by Jordan’s most iconic landmarks, including Wadi Rum, Dead Sea, Jerash and many more. Saraya Aqaba Waterpark delivers an experience like no other with exciting rides like Pella Plunge, a slide that defies gravity from the highest point in the waterpark; Syagha Serpent, a slide through an abyss of darkness filled with twists, turns and spins in splashes of water; Cavern of Wonders, a challenging ride that guests can try in groups or solo as they get in an enclosed tube where it’ll be too dark for them to see what’s coming their way or where they’re headed, to name a few. If that’s not enough, guests can make the most out of their visit with a wide array of delectable dining options ranging from shareable meals to on-the-go snacks.
Located in the heart of Aqaba, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the largest waterpark in the Kingdom, spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm. With the re-opening of the waterpark, guests can look forward to a unique guest experience this new season right in the heart of the stunning coastal city of Aqaba.
About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:
Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark delivers adventures like no other for the whole family.
Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is home to unique guest experiences that are guaranteed to make for the ultimate aquatic adventure. Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park features exhilarating rides and attractions named after the kingdom’s most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more.
