Saab, a leading defence and security company in the UAE, is launching a state-of-the art, ruggedised, 5G communication system for military and crisis operations at the Umex SimTEX 2022 exhibition in Abu Dhabi. DeployNet, locally developed by Saab in the UAE, further demonstrates Saab’s commitment to creating world-class Emirati defence and security solutions, for national needs as well as for export to the global market.
A key fundamental for efficient command and control in military and crisis operations is communication. DeployNet provides a scalable 5G/LTE wireless network for the most challenging environments, offering high-capacity bandwidth for today’s missions that rely on a multitude of information sources, sensors and user interaction. The compact system, underpinned with robust cyber security, can be deployed rapidly, enabling high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas, or reinforcement of damaged or limited local networks.
Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab in the UAE, said: “Umex SimTEX represents a strategic platform to launch our locally developed communication system, DeployNet. We are developing leading products, services and solutions in the UAE to support Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”
“We believe that DeployNet will be a highly valuable asset to both military and civilian markets where there is a requirement for a ruggedised, quickly deployable 5G/LTE network, not just here in the UAE but for export globally, particularly in regions without an existing fixed communications network,” Rosén added.
Utilisation of DeployNet delivers the capability for real-time video streaming in high resolution, push-to-talk functionality and data transfer. Scalableboth in terms of user numbers and system range, DeployNet demonstrates advantages in mission scenarios such as base security, search and rescue, reconnaissance, mission training and crisis management. This turnkey solution includes handsets, a power source, administration tools and active telecom equipment that are compact and ruggedised for easy deployment.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems.
Saab is established in the United Arab Emirates where it partners with the UAE government and academia to grow a high-tech defence and security industry. The company develops world-class solutions, for national needs as well as for the global market.
