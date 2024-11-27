Dubai, UAE: Yango Drive, the car rental service and part of the global tech company Yango Group has revealed key user trends for 2024, shedding light on the shifting behaviours of renters using the application. These insights demonstrate the platform's growing relevance in addressing the UAE's unique mobility needs and aligning with the evolving preferences of residents and visitors alike.

Daily car rentals remain the most popular choice among Yango Drive users, reflecting a strong demand for flexible, short-term mobility solutions. The service is currently expanding its offerings for longer-term rentals, catering to a broader audience such as residents who live in the UAE for six months or more each year, and seeking economical and convenient mobility options.

Metropolitan hubs like Dubai see the highest demand, reflecting their status as business and leisure hotspots. The largest demographic of Yango Drive users falls within the 25-34 and 35-44 age brackets.

The platform caters to a broad spectrum of user needs with luxury models like the Lamborghini Urus, as well as practical options such as the Toyota Camry and Nissan Xterra. Economy vehicles are the top choice among renters, closely followed by Standard and Business class vehicles, indicating a preference for practicality and value.

The UAE’s car rental trends closely mirror its seasonal population dynamics. Demand peaks during the cooler months and around local holidays, aligning with the influx of tourists and the return of residents from summer travels. Long-term rentals generally lean towards the economy and standard cars, whereas during the tourist season, there is a noticeable increase in demand for sport and luxury vehicles, showcasing the UAE’s appeal as a global destination for travellers seeking premium experiences. Observing the pattern, the low season typically spans from the second half of May to the first half of September.

Additionally, Yango Drive’s popular “no deposit” option has been instrumental in enhancing user satisfaction, removing a common barrier and making rentals more accessible for both short-term tourists and long-term residents.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, said: “We are thrilled at the uptake of Yango Drive in the country this year. By offering a sustainable and economical alternative to car ownership, Yango Drive continues to meet the diverse needs of our users. We remain committed to delivering seamless, affordable, and convenient car rental experiences across the UAE, ensuring that both residents and tourists can enjoy flexible mobility options tailored to their lifestyles.”

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing and car rental services, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.