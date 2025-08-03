Dubai, UAE – Asico, a prominent real estate brokerage and developer in Dubai, has released new insights revealing what GCC buyers are prioritizing in the second half of 2025. Drawing on in-house client observations and detailed market trend analysis, Asico has identified a clear pattern of demand focused on off-plan flexibility, high-yield zones, and long-term lifestyle investment opportunities.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in enquiries from GCC clients, especially those seeking a blend of capital appreciation and lifestyle value,” said Wail Abualhamail, Director of Real Estate at Asico. “Our clients are not just looking for property, they’re making long-term decisions tied to family life, income generation, and future stability in the UAE.”

What GCC Buyers Are Prioritising in H2 2025:

1. Off-Plan Opportunities Dominate

A large portion of buyer interest is currently focused on off-plan developments, mainly due to attractive payment plans and strong capital appreciation potential. The first half of 2025 saw record-breaking off-plan activity across Dubai, and interest continues to grow in strategic areas like Arjan, JVC, and Dubai South.

2. Limited Villa Supply Driving Premium Demand

Despite steady construction activity, demand for spacious villas in gated communities continues to exceed supply. Asico has observed particularly strong GCC interest in areas such as Dubai Hills Estate, The Valley, and Arabian Ranches, where family-friendly layouts and green surroundings are key differentiators.

3. Rental Yield Potential

Many investors are targeting high-yield areas such as Business Bay, Downtown, and parts of Jumeirah Village Circle, where net returns remain attractive. Asico’s clients, especially those from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, are prioritising rental-ready units in emerging and well-connected locations.

4. Luxury and Branded Residences

Ultra-high-net-worth GCC buyers continue to seek branded and waterfront properties, particularly on Palm Jumeirah and in Dubai Marina. These buyers are drawn to quality construction, top-tier management services, and the long-term exclusivity these properties offer.

5. Golden Visa Eligibility

Eligibility for the UAE’s 10-year residency visa continues to influence investment choices. Buyers are increasingly choosing properties that meet visa thresholds, giving them the option to secure long-term residency for themselves and their families.

“GCC buyers are looking at Dubai with both emotional and strategic lenses,” added Abualhamail. “Whether it’s a future family home or a robust rental asset, the focus is on longevity, flexibility, and security.”

With transaction volumes and values across Dubai continuing to grow through mid-2025, Asico remains at the forefront of connecting Gulf investors with tailored property solutions that align with their evolving needs.

About Asico

Asico is a full-service real estate brokerage and developer based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in sourcing premium listings, facilitating exclusive developer collaborations, and offering turnkey solutions to investors. With an integrated property management division, Asico provides end-to-end services, ensuring seamless experiences for property owners and tenants alike. With a customer-centric approach and deep market expertise, Asico caters to a diverse clientele, from individual homebuyers to institutional investors.

www.asico.ae

About Al Suwaidi Investment

Founded in the 1990s, Al Suwaidi Investment is a leading investment firm based in Dubai, UAE, with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, and other sectors. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, the company has played a significant role in shaping Dubai’s economic landscape. Al Suwaidi Investment’s ventures consistently reflect its vision of driving growth, fostering partnerships, and delivering value across industries.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sarah Alexandra Morris

PR Manager

sarah.alexandra@asico.ae